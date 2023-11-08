After Mass Layoff, Ex-Outfest Staffers Call for Board Presidents to Resign

Getty Images

Outfest, the organization that runs one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the country, has been wracked by internal turmoil over working conditions for a month and a half, culminating in the organization’s board laying off remaining staff via email in late October.

Now, Queer Filmworkers United (QFU), the union of former Outfest staffers, is calling for the resignation of Outfest Board co-presidents Bill Bertini and Nii-Quartelai Quartey. In a Monday press release that was also published to Instagram, the union cited a “failure of leadership throughout the events of the last two months, mismanagement over the last year, and the ensuing loss of trust from the community they serve.”

Established in 1982, Outfest is the largest LGBTQ+ film and media organization in the world, per the nonprofit’s official bio. The organization hosts fellowships for burgeoning LGBTQ+ filmmakers and actors, and also organizes several annual events, including Fusion Festival, which highlights QTPOC films, and the flagship Outfest festival in Los Angeles.

At the end of September, Outfest staffers organized as QFU with the Communications Workers of America Local 9003 labor union. In a statement released at the time, QFU made several demands, asking for protection against an allegedly “exploitative work/life balance,” cost-of-living adjustments, and more attention to “the mental and physical well-being” of staffers and volunteers during events. QFU gave Outfest 24 hours to voluntarily recognize the union; two days later, Outfest management laid off five workers, four of whom were involved in organizing the union.

What followed were weeks of turbulence within the organization. According to QFU, the Outfest Board agreed to voluntarily recognize QFU the day after the layoffs, but said they had not provided a key signature certifying that recognition. On October 12, the Board placed the majority of the remaining staff on unpaid leave through October 27, leaving only two union staffers at Outfest, per QFU. The union subsequently established a relief fund for the impacted workers.

In late October, remaining Outfest staff was laid off via email, according to QFU. According to a statement from the union, staffers were locked out of their email accounts and told that healthcare benefits would expire in four days.

Members of QFU raising their fists together on zoom.

Two Days After Outfest Staffers Announced Union Efforts, Four Organizers Were Laid Off

Soon after, the executive director went on unexpected leave.

Outfest did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Them by the time of publication. However, in a October statement to Deadline, the board of directors said that Outfest had “been severely impacted by the financial climate of the media and entertainment industry” and had to make the “difficult decision” to “scale back our operations for the next several months.” The organization has put a pause on all programming, including the Legacy Awards, which are now postponed until 2024.

The most recent press release from QFU states that Outfest’s Board cites the “ unacceptably late notice” of recent layoffs. “Staff were laid off in dangerously short proximity to when the organization cut off their healthcare, and no severance pay was offered in return for their hard work,” the organization wrote. They added that staffers had been “put in positions of extreme financial hardship,” and that they had to “unexpectedly pay out of pocket for medical expenses, including gender-affirming care.”

In addition to Bertini and Quartey’s resignations, QFU is requesting that Outfest appoint new leadership from outside the current board. “We urge new leadership to swiftly meet with QFU so that we can work together to strategize how best to save the organization we all love so dearly,” the union wrote. “We are asking for an open dialogue to begin the healing process by cooperating on a plan to bring back our members, start bargaining, and resume the critical programming Outfest brings to our community.”

Get the best of what’s queer. Sign up for Them’s weekly newsletter here.

Originally Appeared on them.