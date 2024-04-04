‘The Masked Singer 11’ episode 5 recap: Who won Group C and who was unmasked in ‘Shower Anthems Night’? [LIVE BLOG]

On “The Masked Singer’s” “Shower Anthems Night,” it’s time to belt out some squeaky-clean tunes! The Group C contestants start the night with a show-stopping group performance, and then serenade the audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora with iconic songs that are best sung at full volume in the shower! Nick Cannon hosts the wild and wacky fun.

The Season 11 contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 326 film appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify streams!

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 11, Episode 5, to find out what happened Wednesday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Episode 4, Poodle Moth, Clock, Lizard and Sir Lion each took the stage for “TV Theme Songs Night.” Following the studio audience vote, Lizard and Sir Lion landed in the bottom two, but it was Sir Lion forced to unmask and reveal himself as TV and radio host Billy Bush! Who will be unmasked tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Group C contestants kick off the show with a group performance of the aptly titled “Shower” by Becky G. Then it’s time for another clue package from Clock, who reveals, “‘TV Theme Night’ was such a good time. I’m honored to be in the Group C finale because, in my line of work, we love a curtain call. In this case, a shower curtain call. There’s something about the shower that gives me the courage to belt out the biggest diva hits of all time. And let me tell ya, I’ve been amongst them. You see, I was nominated for one of the most prestigious awards against some legendary ladies: Queen Aretha and Natalie Cole. I didn’t think I’d win so I stayed home and spent the evening literally scrubbing the kitchen floor. And then, I won! I actually won! And I gave my acceptance speech to the mop instead of millions. Can you imagine? So take it from Aretha. When it’s your time to shine, you better show up and RESPECT yourself!” Visual clues included a t-shirt with a “Sweet” heart on it, an alarm clock that says “Wake Up,” and images of Aretha and Natalie.

8:10 p.m. — Clock is singing “RESPECT” by Aretha Franklin. She certainly has the pipes to give it justice. This is a true diva and music legend. For an additional clue the men in black bring out a rubber ducky that says “Nick” on it. Clock says, “Well, Nicholas, this isn’t the first time you’ve hosted me.” This leads the panelists to guess Clock is Debbie Allen (Jenny), Deniece Williams (Rita) or Diana Ross (Ken).

8:15 p.m. — Next to the stage is Lizard. In his clue package he reveals, “I can’t believe I fought my way out of a second smackdown. I go full EMO, I’m talking the anthem of troubled teens everywhere. Before I could even drive I was living two lives. I got straight A’s in school, but after school I was running the streets with the bad crowd. I was messing up so much I saw the inside of a jail cell more than once. That last time I took a long look in the mirror and realized that thug life just wasn’t for me. From that moment I stared in a different direction and cleaned up my act. But I never forgot those dark days and the wakeup call I desperately needed.” Visual clues included “The Masked Singer” Dragon (Busta Rhymes), a thermometer and a picture of Justin Timberlake.

8:20 p.m. — Lizard is singing “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescense. The crowd seems to be loving this surprising song choice from the soulful Lizard. Rita confidently screams, “I know who this is!” For an additional clue the men in black drop down loofas and one says “Rita.” Lizard says, “Rita, I’m honored to say, we both have won the same out-of-this-world award.” This leads the panelists to guess Sisqo (Rita), D’Angelo (Jenny) and Michael Bivins (Ken).

8:30 p.m. — It’s now time for Poodle Moth to close out this round of competition. In her clue package she reveals, “Being here as Poodle Moth has really let let me spread my wings. Music has always been my therapy. And while some people sing pop hits in the shower for fun, I use it as a time of total emotional release and I let the tears fall while I sing. Like when my family sold our childhood home. That house was filled with some pretty tumultuous memories. Growing up was tough. There was so much sadness within those walls. I dreamed of leaving it. Yet, when it came time to clear out the kitchen, repaint the hallway, I couldn’t help but feel like a part of me was gone. But, that was the house that built me, for better or worse. Living there taught me resilience, and now I try to lock the doors on the negative memories and open windows to positivity. And thanks to a few good shower cries I know I can push through to begin each day confident and free.” Visual clues included the number “3” on a for sale song in front of a home, a book called “An Extraordinary Moth” and lots of house plants.

8:35 p.m. — Poodle Moth is singing “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert. It’s a moving, heartfelt performance from the songstress. For an additional clue some soap on a rope says “Robin” on it. Poodle Moth says, “Well, Robin, working with your dad is part of one of the biggest moments of my career and my life.” The panelists guess Poodle Moth is Sharon Stone (Rita), Brooke Shields (Ken) or Shania Twain (Robin).

8:45 p.m. — It’s now time for the results of the studio audience vote. The singer with the least amount of votes will be unmasked once and for all. The other two will head into a Battle Royale. The first singer unmasking tonight is Lizard. Aww! Clock and Poodle Moth are safe for now. Before unmasking, the panelists submit their final guesses for who is in the Lizard costume: Ray J (Jenny), Michael Bivins (Ken) and Sisqo (Rita and Robin). At last, Lizard sheds his scales and reveals he is in fact Grammy nominated singer, Sisqo! Finally the panel gets one right!

9:01 p.m. — It’s now time for Clock and Poodle Moth to go head-to-head in a Battle Royale to become the Group C champion. They each put their own spin on “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. The panelists decide the winner of this Battle Royale is Clock! She is the Group C champion and secures a spot in Season 11’s quarterfinals. Before Poodle Moth reveals herself the panelists make one final guess at her true identity: Shania Twain (Robin), Mandy Moore (Jenny), Brooke Shields (Ken) and Sharon Stone (Rita). Then, as Poodle Moth goes to pull off that adorable mask, Rita stops everything by hitting the season’s one and only “Ding Dong Keep it On” bell. Poodle Moth lives to sing another day!

