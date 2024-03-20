Mask and Rose Theater seeks actors for upcoming production of 'Something Rotten!'

Mar. 20—PUPOSKY — The Mask and Rose Theater is seeking actors and singers for the musical, "Something Rotten!" by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with music by Wayne Kirkpatrick.

"In the comedy 'Something Rotten!' two siblings set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway," a release said.

The musical has received several Best Musical nominations and was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years," added the release. "Set in the 1590s, siblings Nick and Nigelina Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as The Bard.

"When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigelina set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom siblings realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz."

The Mask and Rose Theater will hold auditions for "Something Rotten!" from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 26-27, at the Wild Rose Theater, 24011 Highway 89 NW, in Puposky.

No experience is required. Participants should be prepared to sing a short song, present a monologue or poem and be dressed to carry out a movement routine at auditions, the release said.

Registration is not required but is appreciated. For more information and to sign up for a 10-minute slot to audition, email Cate at

maskrose57@gmail.com

or text

(218) 760-2211.

With questions, contact Director Janet Preus at

jpreus2001@yahoo.com

or

(651) 271-7032.

"This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund," the release said.