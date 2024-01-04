Marylanders Mourn Meghan Lewis, “Bright” and “Kind” Trans Advocate Killed Outside Her Home

Meghan Riley Lewis

Over 100 mourners gathered in Harford, Maryland on Tuesday to pay tribute to Meghan Riley Lewis, a 53-year-old transgender woman who was shot to death outside her Bel Air home on December 27.

Friends told CBS News that Lewis, a mother of two, was kind-hearted and active in the local trans community, even organizing a holiday dinner for those with nowhere else to go just two days before her death.

“Her thing was to say, ‘Stay sparkly,’” Lewis’ friend Tina Castle told CBS. “It's a little hard to stay sparkly right now, but we're doing our best.” Castle also told NBC affiliate WBAL that Lewis was “an incredibly bright light and huge asset to the transgender community,” adding that she “was one of the most decent kind people I've ever known in my entire life.”

On social media, some trans advocates shared past messages with Lewis as a way to honor her. Journalist and activist Erin Reed posted Lewis’ final message to her, in which Lewis discussed “quitting corporate America” in favor of “working with hungry and homeless queer folk,” adding, “It completes me.”

According to police reports, Baltimore police arrested Brian Delen, 47, at the scene and charged him with second-degree murder and first-degree assault before releasing him with a GPS monitor on his own recognizance. Delen was also ordered to turn over all firearms to authorities. His first pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 25.

Delen was working as a food delivery driver on December 27 when he crossed paths with Lewis, according to the arrest report. Delen claims he called out to Lewis, who was walking in his direction, and said words to the effect of, “Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?” Lewis apparently believed Delen was intentionally misgendering her, began yelling, and allegedly pursued Delen’s car as he drove off.

Then Delen stopped, exited the car, and engaged in a “physical altercation” with Lewis, the claims — a confrontation that allegedly ended with Delen shooting Lewis in the abdomen with a .308 semi-automatic handgun, which he claims was in self-defense. Lewis was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to ABC affiliate WMAR.

Lewis was a veteran, a 1997 graduate of the University of Maryland, and a dedicated Grateful Dead fan who was active in the Baltimore-area alternative music scene, as noted in an obituary by Sue Kerr of Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents. She also founded a patient support group for trans people traveling to Baltimore for surgery.

According to a running list maintained by Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, Lewis was at least the 42nd trans person to die by violence in the U.S. in 2023. In March, 18-year-old Black trans girl Tasiyah “Siyah” Woodland was also shot to death in Mechanicsville, MD, 60 miles south of Lewis’ home.

LGBTQ+ organizations including Trans Maryland, Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, and Baltimore Safe Haven organized the January 2 vigil in Lewis’ memory, per reporting by the Baltimore Banner. In addition to Lewis’ friends and family, several trans youth also spoke at the vigil, recalling Lewis’ mentorship and support, which they said helped them feel “whole and human” and “like they had a place they belonged.”

“I’m a little baffled about why the individual who took her life lives in freedom. And I ask the attorney general’s office to investigate why this individual is allowed to be free,” Renee Lau, housing director at Baltimore Safe Haven, told the Baltimore Sun. “As far as I’m concerned, Meghan lost her life due to a hate crime.”

Originally Appeared on them.