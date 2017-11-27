‘Mary Magdalene’ First Look: Rooney Mara Leads a New Kind of Biblical Epic

British film production company Film4 has debuted our first look at “Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara in the title role opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Tahar Rahim. The Biblical epic is directed by Garth Davis, who broke out last year with his feature directorial effort “Lion.” Davis received the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for his work on the film.

Read More:How Rooney Mara Became One of the Most Exciting Actresses Working Today

“Mary Magdalene” was originally set to be distributed this month by The Weinstein Company, but it was bumped back to March to give the film a more religious-friendly release timed to the Easter holiday. Since the sexual harassment and abuse allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, there’s no word on whether or not the film will open as planned. The release date is currently March 30, 2018.

The drama marks a reunion between Mara and Davis, who worked together on the film “Lion.” Davis has also brought back his cinematographer Greig Fraser, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on “Lion.” Hildur Guðnadóttir and Jóhann Jóhannsson teamed up for the score.

Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

Rooney Mara's 'No Bullshit' Performance in 'Una' Is One of the Year's Very Best

'A Ghost Story' Sweepstakes: Enter to Win One of 2017's Best Indies on Blu-ray

Joaquin Phoenix and Lynne Ramsay's Cannes Winner 'You Were Never Really Here' is Skipping Oscar Season