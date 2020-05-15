Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce request denied and more stories from this week

Mary-Kate Olsen’s request for an emergency divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy was denied by a New York judge for not being an “essential” matter. Dakota Johnson told Marie Claire that she thinks Shia LaBeouf is the “greatest actor of my generation.” After a Twitter user uploaded a video of his neighbors engaged in a fistfight, commenters noted that one of them resembled actor Jeff Goldblum. Tekashi 6ix9ine promised to donate a tenth of his earnings from his newest single to No Kid Hungry, but the nonprofit declined his offer, citing his controversial lifestyle. And “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens” actor Jerry Stiller, the father of Ben Stiller, died at the age of 92.





