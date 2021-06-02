Mary J. Blige Reflects on ‘My Life’ in New Documentary Trailer

MaryJBligeMyLifeDocTrailer - Credit: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Mary J. Blige reflects on her influential album My Life in the trailer for upcoming documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the film arrives on June 25th via Amazon Prime Video.

In the new trailer, the singer discusses her early days and how writing music was a means to escape her surroundings. “The only thing I think that kept us guided was the music,” she says. “It just saved you.”

In between footage of her performing and in the studio, Blige opens up about the making of 1994’s My Life, which made Rolling Stone‘s “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list. “My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” she explains. “Most of the times I was depressed and didn’t want to live.”

The film also features Blige performing the album live for the first time in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Executive produced by the singer and Sean Combs (who also appears in the trailer), the documentary also features appearances by Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson. Quincy Jones serves as the executive music producer.

