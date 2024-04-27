Mary J. Blige announces new grant program during surprise Yonkers visit

Mary J. Blige made a surprise appearance Thursday in her hometown of Yonkers to announce a new effort to "elevate and educate underserved women in the Yonkers area."

According to a press release, the new Mary J. Blige x Pepsi Strength of a Woman Community Fund offers $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits that align with the mission of educating women.

Blige stopped by Westchester Community College Thursday to announce the fund, which was created in partnership with United Way of Westchester and Putnam.

The announcement was a part of Pepsi x Strength of a Woman Community Day, a day of service where women were provided a shopping trip to get business essentials for the workplace. Guests Dr. Kimberly Crawford and Shona Pinnock talked wellness, confidence building, and economic empower with attendees.

In addition to the new fund, PepsiCo Foundation aims to “support and uplift the local community,” according to the press release, with its $50,000 grant to the YWCA of Westchester and Westchester Community College.

The announcement comes ahead of Pepsi and Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, which is slated for May 10-12 in New York City.

“Pepsi is honoring the global icon by giving back to women in her hometown of Yonkers, NY and bringing the event’s purpose of empowerment, elevation, and education to life for the community,” the press release wrote. “The donations are a part of Pepsi’s ongoing support of Blige and her impact on and off the stage.”

The Fund will be distributed to qualifying Yonkers area nonprofits that in grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. To qualify, organizations must support education, financial stability and food security programs, according to the release. Interested organizations can apply online at uwwp.org/pepsi-soaw until June 1 to be awarded a grant from the Fund.

Blige has made multiple local headlines this week, with the recent announcement of her upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the unveiling of a new mural in her owner at the Palisades Tower project where she grew up.

