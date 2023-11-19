‘The Marvels’ Star Iman Vellani Isn’t Concerned With Box Office Discussion: “That’s for Bob Iger”

Iman Vellani would rather celebrate positive feedback to her film The Marvels, as opposed to focusing on its performance at the box office.

The actress spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the recent release in an interview published online Thursday. During the conversation, Vellani referenced Disney CEO Bob Iger when asked about the financial return for the movie that debuted last weekend to $46.1 million in North America, marking the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point?” said Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the movie. “That’s for Bob Iger.”

The actress, who originated her character last year in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, said that she is heartened to hear from audience members who have enjoyed the film.

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” Vellani told the oulet. “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people.”

In reference to author Stephen King having taken to social media to criticize negative responses to the film, Vellani said, “Having Stephen King in anyone’s corner is pretty awesome.”

The landscape for The Marvels hasn’t gotten any easier this weekend. The film is currently experiencing Marvel Studios’ worst second-weekend decline ever, in addition to the worst drop for any Hollywood superhero feature.

The project from director Nia DaCosta also stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson.

