Emilia Clarke reveals she almost ran Samuel L. Jackson over with a car on set of Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Emilia Clarke recounts a scary on-set Secret Invasion moment with co-star Samuel L. Jackson. (Photo: Getty Images)

Emilia Clarke is loving the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, with the Secret Invasion actress making no secret that it bests her experience on HBO’s long-running series Game of Thrones and entries into the worlds of Star Wars (Solo) and Terminator (Genisys).

It’s a good thing that experience wasn’t dampened by a scary moment she had with MCU’s longest-tenured star, Samuel L. Jackson.

“I nearly ran him over,” Clarke, 36, reveals to us at a Los Angeles press day for Secret Invasion, where she was joined by co-star Ben Mendelsohn. (Clarke plays the Skrull G’iah, daughter to Mendelsohn’s Talos, both of whom aid Jackson’s Nick Fury's fight over their fellow shape-shifting aliens’ planned hostile takeover of Earth.)

“They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car,” Clarke continues. “And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what's with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It's [like] a tractor… I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We've gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We're gonna go.’

“So I'm like, ‘OK, I can do this. It’s just one stop.’ Get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Thankfully, Clarke just as quickly found the brake pedal, preserving the livelihood of the international treasure that is Samuel L. Jackson.

“He was very gentlemanly and lovely and nice,” she says.

As for Clarke?

“Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me.”

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.

