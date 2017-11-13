Marvel's The Punisher reviews explode online in a hail of gunfire

Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ heads to Netflix in just a few days.

And it looks as though it’s already made quite an impression.

‘The Punisher’ stars Jon Bernathal as Frank Castle – the former-US Marine turned brutal vigilante who we first saw during Season Two of Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’. But now, the badass antihero is striking out on his own… and with his score settled, it’s time to turn his attention elsewhere.

He’s a stone-cold psychopath… and that’s why we love him.

Now, it looks as though the TV critics love him too.

Obviously, ‘The Punisher’ is going head-to-head with some of Marvel’s heaviest hitters… when it comes to the ratings, at least. And with ‘Daredevil’ still riding high atop Netflix’s Marvel output, it’s going to have to pull out all the stops to stop Matt Murdock in his tracks.

Here’s what the critics think so far:

Forbes – Merrill Barr

“The Best MCU Series Ever Made. Really.”

“The Punisher is the best Marvel series to date set within the fictional MCU,” explains Forbes. “Why? Because it does its own thing.”

“In addition to being the best, The Punisher is also the most violent, unhinged series ever produced by the house Feige (or in this case Jeph Loeb) built. Punisher fans are going to be truly pleased by the series’ take on the character. However, unlike the lackluster two (three if you count that 1989 one) feature films, The Punisher finds a way to make Frank a sympathetic character.”

“Yes, he’s still a psychopath. But he’s one you really care for.”

“By ignoring the craziness that’s gone down in the Netflix corner of the MCU in recent months, Punisher builds a world all its own full of CIA cover-ups, NSA investigations and frenemies who are so ready to go to war with one other. The Punisher is the show Marvel Television needed. It’s the show that proves there might just be hope yet for the studio’s small screen ambitions.”

The Hollywood Reporter – Daniel Fienberg

“Marvel’s latest Netflix standalone is a tight, brutal six-episode story of revenge”

“Frank Castle would make a shitty dinner party guest,” states The Hollywood Reporter.

“The man better known as the Punisher is a traumatized, monomaniacal sadist bent on revenge. Yes, he may be out to get the bad guys, which gives him a code of ethics that separates him from being a bad guy himself, but he’s basically Batman without the patina of respectability afforded to Bruce Wayne by his wealth. He’s a mumbling, grunting, wiry jolt of bloody, uncompromising vengeance.”

But while THR is impressed by Bernthal’s performance, it looks as though the story could have been a lot tighter… and left this particular critic a little bored as the series progressed.

“Bernthal’s Punisher is a perfect character for a four-to-six-hour miniseries and then maybe to occasionally weave into other parts of Netflix’s Marvel Universe.”

“Unfortunately, whether the fault lies with Marvel or Netflix, this is a partnership that violates all of Netflix’s ‘Tell your story the way it needs to be told’ rules for other shows. With the exception of The Defenders, which was always announced as a miniseries, each and every one of the Marvel/Netflix shows has been 13 episodes and they’ve all had comparable lags in pacing and stumbles in storytelling to reach that number. But Marvel’s The Punisher is the first one that feels at least twice the length it should be.”