Marvel writes permission slip, excuse note for fans to watch Loki, The Marvels

Marvel Studios is going viral after offering fans the opportunity to ditch today’s responsibilities to watch a couple of new releases with a permission slip/excuse note.

The pre-typed message gave fans the options to leave school or work early today, according to a post made on X, previously known as Twitter.

#Loki Season 2 🤝 #TheMarvels

Thursday Night



Fans were encouraged to “drop everything”.

“The ‘Loki’ Season 2 finale and ‘The Marvels’ premiere Thursday night, and they cannot miss what happens next in the MCU. Thank you for your understanding,” according to the post.

Here’s when you will be able to watch.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani, far left), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) team up to save the world in the latest Marvel supergroup adventure "The Marvels."

Where can I watch the Season 2 ‘Loki’ finale?

Tom Hiddleston reprises his longtime Marvel role as Loki, trickster god turned agent of time, in Disney+'s "Loki" Season 2.

The finale will premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET on Disney+

All “Loki” episodes are also available on the streaming platform, in case you are interested in a re-watch.

Its unclear whether “Loki” will be renewed for a third season after completing a six-episode run.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that it would slow down its Disney+output, but “Loki” executive producer Kevin R. Wright is still thinks a third season is possible, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Loki season two came in under budget and on time … We had zero additional photography, and we’re probably the first project ever at Marvel to do that. Obviously, Loki still has a fairly healthy budget compared to most standard TV, and going forward, we would continue to look at that. How do we do these efficiently, but also so that we can have seasons three, four, five?... The whole idea of long form is you want these to be sustaining, and I think we’re starting to find that in Loki and deliver on it. So, I would certainly love to keep telling stories in this little corner of the universe we’ve made,” Wright shared with THR in early October.

When will the ‘The Marvels’ come out in theaters?

“The Marvels” premieres tonight in select theaters but is set to come out in theaters all over the country on Friday, Nov. 10.

Brie Larson is set to reprise her role as Captain Marvel in the “The Marvels,” a sequel to “Captain Marvel” and Disney+ show “Ms. Marvel.”

Carol Danvers “Captain Marvel” will be will be joined by Kamala Kahn "Ms. Marvel" and her estranged niece S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau in a quest to save the universe from a new foe.

Here’s the official review of the newest Marvel flick, courtesy of USA Today movie critic Brian Truitt.

