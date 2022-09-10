Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Starring Gael Garcia Bernal & Laura Donnelly Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Marvel Studios took the wraps off its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, unveiling a trailer and revealing that the special will premiere October 7. Watch the trailer above and see the key art poster below.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was co-directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Jaycob Maya.

Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. Donnelly is believed to be playing Elsa Bloodstone. The cast also includes Maya, Harriet Sansom Harris and Eugenie Bondurant.

Here is the poster for Werewolf by Night:

