Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Starring Gael Garcia Bernal & Laura Donnelly Gets Premiere Date & Trailer
Marvel Studios took the wraps off its first TV special, the Halloween-themed Werewolf by Night, at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday, unveiling a trailer and revealing that the special will premiere October 7. Watch the trailer above and see the key art poster below.
Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, shot in the tradition of the classic black-and-white monster movies. It was co-directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Jaycob Maya.
More from Deadline
D23 Expo Livestream Link & Schedule, Including Times For Marvel, Disney+, Disney Parks, 'The Simpsons' And 'DWTS' Panels - Update
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Shows Off Several Scenes For D23 Crowd; James Cameron Talks "Hectic" Production Cycle On Films
'Thunderbolts': David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell & Others Board Marvel Film - D23
Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More
Bernal plays the title character, Jack Russell aka Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. Donnelly is believed to be playing Elsa Bloodstone. The cast also includes Maya, Harriet Sansom Harris and Eugenie Bondurant.
Here is the poster for Werewolf by Night:
Disney
Best of Deadline
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
The Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV
'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.