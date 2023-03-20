Marvel Studios Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits

Jordan Moreau
·2 min read

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has exited the studio, Variety has confirmed.

She joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production, serving as co-producer on early Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Since then, Alonso has worked as an executive producer on every Marvel Studios film and TV show since 2012’s “The Avengers.”

More from Variety

In 2015, Alonso was promoted to executive VP of production, and in 2021 she was upped to president of physical, post production, VFX and animation at Marvel Studios. In her role, she oversaw all of Marvel’s post-production, including its visual effects work, which has come under repeated and vociferous criticism by visual effects professionals.

Most recently, the special effects in last month’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” came under fire, and reviews for the film were notably more negative than previous Marvel movies. The third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise had its largest opening weekend ever ($105 million), but fell below 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” at the worldwide box office. Last year’s TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” also received some backlash for the look of the titular green hero among the devoted MCU fans.

Despite her sudden exit on Friday, Alonso is credited as a producer on the upcoming Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” plus the Disney+ shows “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

In addition to her work with Marvel, she was also a producer on “Argentina, 1985,” which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film and received an Oscar nomination.

Alonso has been named multiple times to Variety‘s Power of Women L.A. Impact Report and, last June, Variety exclusively announced that she had written a memoir, titled “Possibility Is Your Superpower,” about her Hollywood career after growing up in La Plata, Argentina.

“You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love,” Alonso said. “If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”

The book, which was acquired by Disney’s Hyperion Avenue imprint, was set to be published on May 2 and made available in English and Spanish. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude.

THR was first to report the news of the shakeup.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso Exits Disney

    Alonso has been with Marvel for 17 years and co-produced MCU tentpole film "Iron Man," kicking off the franchise.

  • Colleen Hoover is queen of the best sellers list. Who is she and why are her books so popular?

    In the span of 10 years, Colleen Hoover has gone from self-published newbie to publishing powerhouse. Who is she and why is she so popular?

  • Shocker: Marvel Studios Veteran Victoria Alonso Exits (Exclusive)

    Victoria Alonso, the longtime and high-profile Marvel Studios executive whose time with the company dates back to the first Iron Man, has left the studio, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The reasons for the exit are unclear but she parted ways with Marvel Friday, sources say. Alonso had been with the company since earliest […]

  • Victoria Alonso Departs Marvel Studios After Nearly Two-Decade Run

    Deadline has confirmed that the esteemed Marvel executive and EP of several movies, Victoria Alonso, has exited Marvel Studios after a 17-year run. No reasons were given for her departure, which was effective Friday, and it’s not yet clear where she’s heading. Her exit is quite a shocker given her amiable demeanor and passion for […]

  • The Best America's Next Top Model Contestants of All Time

    Reader: The next name I call is the girl (or boy) who will continue on in the history books of America's Next Top Model. Also, she set an America's Next Top Model record for most consecutive Best Photos. To be fair, Mercedes was in the most competitive top three in Top Model history, in my humble opinion, but this girl deserved it all.

  • Eva Longoria’s ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Will Be First Movie to Premiere on Both Hulu and Disney+

    Eva Longoria’s upcoming movie “Flamin’ Hot” will premiere simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, marking the first feature film to debut on both platforms. Following its world premiere at SXSW, the Searchlight Pictures film will land on the streaming services on June 9. It will also be available on Disney+ internationally. “I’m so excited for the […]

  • Shawn Michaels: I Was Open To A Match With The Rock, It Didn’t Work Out

    Shawn Michaels reflects on never having a match with The Rock. Over the years, Michaels and The Rock were two of the WWE’s top stars, albeit at slightly different points. “The Great One” rose to the main event scene during the Attitude Era, especially after Michaels was temporarily retire due to a back injury. “The […] The post Shawn Michaels: I Was Open To A Match With The Rock, It Didn’t Work Out appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Selena Gomez Posts Tribute To Fans After Becoming The Most Followed Woman On Instagram

    "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."

  • Wisconsin vs. Oregon in a 2023 NIT basketball quarterfinal game: Time, TV channel, livestream and radio

    The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team plays the Oregon Ducks Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals. Here's how to watch the game.

  • Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Previews Charlie Cox’s Return

    As production begins on Daredevil: Born Again, the first behind-the-scenes photo from the New York City set of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series has surfaced online through Twitter. The superhero revival is currently to premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. The Daredevil: Born Again set photo provides fans a glimpse of Charlie Cox’s […] The post Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Previews Charlie Cox’s Return appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and Mor