Marvel Studios Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has exited the studio, Variety has confirmed.

She joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production, serving as co-producer on early Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Since then, Alonso has worked as an executive producer on every Marvel Studios film and TV show since 2012’s “The Avengers.”

In 2015, Alonso was promoted to executive VP of production, and in 2021 she was upped to president of physical, post production, VFX and animation at Marvel Studios. In her role, she oversaw all of Marvel’s post-production, including its visual effects work, which has come under repeated and vociferous criticism by visual effects professionals.

Most recently, the special effects in last month’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” came under fire, and reviews for the film were notably more negative than previous Marvel movies. The third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise had its largest opening weekend ever ($105 million), but fell below 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” at the worldwide box office. Last year’s TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” also received some backlash for the look of the titular green hero among the devoted MCU fans.

Despite her sudden exit on Friday, Alonso is credited as a producer on the upcoming Marvel films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” plus the Disney+ shows “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”

In addition to her work with Marvel, she was also a producer on “Argentina, 1985,” which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film and received an Oscar nomination.

Alonso has been named multiple times to Variety‘s Power of Women L.A. Impact Report and, last June, Variety exclusively announced that she had written a memoir, titled “Possibility Is Your Superpower,” about her Hollywood career after growing up in La Plata, Argentina.

“You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love,” Alonso said. “If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”

The book, which was acquired by Disney’s Hyperion Avenue imprint, was set to be published on May 2 and made available in English and Spanish. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude.

