Marvel Studios boss says sorry for Thor's dyed eyebrows

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has had a few regrets over his billion-dollar tenure turning comic books into movies.

But there is one decision that still haunts him to this day.

And it’s making Chris Hemsworth dye his eyebrows.

In the first Thor movie, the son of Asgard is blond to the point of overkill, and that includes his bleached out brows.

Asked what he would change about his tenure with Marvel, he told Uproxx: “I’ll tell you one specific example I just thought of today and I laugh at it.

“Definitively, the one thing I would definitely do differently if I had to do it over again, is we would not have dyed Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows blond in the first Thor.

“Because we were like, Thor is blond! He has to be blond! And Hemsworth was great and awesome and pulled it off, but there are a couple of shots I watch and I’m like, oh my God, that poor guy, we made him freaking dye his eyebrows! That’s ridiculous!

“And I can laugh about it now because Hemsworth is Thor and he doesn’t need long hair, or a cape, or a hammer, or two eyeballs to be Thor.”

“I think most people [have things they’d change]. It’s very hard. You finish a movie and it’s done and you watch it and it takes years to be able to look back at it and go, oh, we weren’t just forced to stop and put it in theatres.

“This actually turned out pretty well. And that’s actually fun to revisit and see the movies grow and change, even in your own perception. I think that’s the great thing about film. But I’ll look back at any of the movies and see where we came to a fork in the road – in development, or editorial, or visual effects – and made a choice to go one way.

“And, seemingly, to the world it works. But we know there are three other versions that, boy, if we had gotten that to work maybe it would be even better. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because all that matters is the way it finishes.”

Feige speaks as latest Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas riding a raft of solid reviews, and more superheroes than you can shake a stick at.

It’s also tracking a potentially record-breaking weekend, which could see it enter the top five highest opening weekends of all time, with a possible $500 million worldwide haul in the offing.

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt, it’s out across the UK now.

