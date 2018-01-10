Marvel’s standalone 'Black Widow' movie is getting closer to reality

Marvel is finally pushing ahead with the highly anticipated “Black Widow” standalone movie starring Scarlett Johansson, with Jac Schaeffer penning the script.

Sources say this is still very early development, as the film has no greenlight, but naming a writer is the closest the studio has come to moving forward on a standalone pic. Marvel President Kevin Feige met with several candidates before tapping Schaeffer, and Marvel execs met with Johansson to discuss what they wanted from a “Black Widow” writer.

Schaeffer is an up and coming scribe who broke out with her Black List script “The Shower,” a comedy about an alien invasion during a baby shower which caught the eye of Anne Hathaway, who quickly attached herself to star in the pic.

Hathaway was so impressed with her work that she soon tapped Schaeffer to write “Nasty Women,” a new female-centric take on “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” that also stars Hathaway.

Marvel had no comment.

Fans of the character have been pushing for her to get own movie since she first appeared in “Iron Man 2” and with the latest phase of Marvel films coming to a close, Marvel saw this as the best time to move forward with the project.

Johansson has appeared as the character in six films, the next one being this summer’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Schaeffer is repped by Verve and Writ Large.

