‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

TV’s toughest private investigator is back on the case.

Netflix announced that the second season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will premiere on March 8, 2018. The season will be comprised of 13 hour-long episodes.





It’s been a long wait for fans of “Jessica Jones” to return — the first season, which won a Peabody Award, streamed back in November 2015.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” stars Krysten Ritter as the New York City investigator. Season 2 find her beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave (David Tennant, who will be back for one episode). Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), and Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) will also return this season, along with new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez.

Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight”, “Dexter”) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with EPs Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Marvel’s head of TV Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”).

