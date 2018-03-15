Marvel casts Annabella Sciorra as Luke Cage season 2 villain

There’s an ambitious new power player in Harlem for Luke Cage season 2.

The acclaimed Marvel drama has cast actress Annabella Sciorra in a key role, EW has learned exclusively. Sciorra will play Rosalie Carbone, “a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem.”

Sciorra had a season-long arc on HBO’s The Sopranos, starred in Jungle Fever, and also has a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s G.L.O.W. Sciorra was also recently in the news after being one of the actresses to speak out against Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve been a huge fan of hers since Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, and Anabella Sciorra is no joke as Rosalie Carbone,” says Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker. “You haven’t seen her this gangster since her thrilling turn as Tony’s formidable flame Gloria Trillo on season 3 of The Sopranos. I’m thrilled her introduction to the Marvel Universe will be on Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with such an incredible talent,” added Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb. “This character is complex and layered and Annabella is the perfect actress to portray her.”

Luke Cage star Mike Colter recently teased that season 2 will be “a little darker than season 1 … it’s so relevant that it feels like this is what would happen if superheroes were walking around the street. This is what it would be like… a lot more fighting. I’m going to be squared off against a lot of people.”

Luke Cage is set to return June 22 to Netflix.