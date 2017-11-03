Marvel boss Kevin Feige explains Thor: Ragnarok's mid-credits scene

‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ having been in UK cinemas more than a week, opens in America this weekend, and following its release we have only one more Marvel Cinematic Universe entry – ‘Black Panther,’ opening in February – before the long-awaited ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ lands in April.

As this mighty Marvel movie – expected to feature pretty much every key character from the entire MCU to date – must see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk rejoin their earthbound fellow Avengers, those who’ve already seen ‘Ragnarok’ may be pondering just what happens on their journey.

Well, producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now shed a little light on that by explaining just what’s going on in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’s mid-credits scene – which, of course, means there are spoilers coming up.

As those who’ve seen ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ will know (so long as they stayed in their seats while the credits rolled), the mid-credits stinger sees the spaceship on which Thor is transporting the evacuees of Asgard suddenly enveloped by another, considerably larger spaceship.

And the name of this mighty vessel? Feige confirms to The Wrap, “we call it The Sanctuary II.”

In other words it is, as some had already assumed, the flagship vessel of none other than Thanos, Josh Brolin’s cosmic super-villain who will finally attack the Earth in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

And it’s called Sanctuary II as it’s Thanos’ second home after Sanctuary, the weird, fractured planet floating in darkness shown briefly in Thanos’ two previous appearances in 2012’s ‘Avengers Assemble’ and 2014’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ Thanos made his third, and to date last appearance in a very brief ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ mid-credits scene.

However, while both Thanos and his new prisoner Thor and co. are both headed to Earth, it seems likely that – either in the early scenes of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ or at some unspecified point between the action of the two films – Thor will get away, as early ‘Infinity War’ footage screened at San Diego Comic Con (but never released online) saw the God of Thunder picked up in space by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Perhaps Hulk will be with them too, as it has already been hinted that ‘Infinity War’ will see the Green Goliath will form an unlikely friendship with Rocket Raccoon.

While we’ve only seen brief glimpses of Brolin’s Thanos thus far, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed he takes centre stage in ‘Infinity War,’ recently telling CNET the upcoming sequel is “a heist film… [Thanos is] going after the infinity stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past. The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes.”

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens in UK cinemas on 27 April 2018, whilst ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is out now.

