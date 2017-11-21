Marvel's Runaways first reviews are (mostly) good

From Digital Spy

Marvel's Runaways delves hard into the emo YA genre format, so it's probably not a massive surprise that critics are like totes emosh about the first few episodes. (We'll stop now).

The premise of US streaming service Hulu's comic book adaptation is to introduce viewers to the next generation of heroes in the Marvel TV Universe - only this group of aspiring young do-gooders are the children of actual super-villains.

How do you rebel if mum and dead want to destroy the world? You become a superhero, obvs. The live-action series blends a young cast with some familiar faces - like Buffy's James Marsters and 24's Annie Wersching - for an experience that critics seemed to find (mostly) entertaining:

1. USA TODAY

"It's a cheeky, splashy and addictive coming-of-age adventure that feels at once fresh and comfortingly familiar."

2. SCREENRANT

"A show that plays entirely in [Gossip Girl producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's] well-established wheelhouse, mixing teen angst and all the difficulties associated with growing up, with the more traditional aspects of a superhero narrative."

3. TVLINE

"The Breakfast Club meets X-Men with a splash of Stranger Things thrown in, Marvel's Runaways is the richest, best-realized Marvel drama of the new TV season."

4. NERDIST

"Over the first four episodes, the show gets progressively stronger and becomes even more engaging. Once the teens are fully onboard with their mission to understand just what their parents were up to in that basement wearing those scary looking cloaks the show really hits its stride."

5. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

"There's a deep vein of dark comedy here, a satire of point-one-percenters that deepens the more recognizable superpowered-teen melodrama."

6. NEW YORK TIMES

"The show's superheroic and science-fiction elements are restrained, sharing time with the mystery and the family dramas, but when they show up they border on camp in a way that can't be intentional."

7. VULTURE

"While I'm not totally sold yet, there are signs by episode four that what's often true about the high-school experience could turn out to be true about this series: It might get better as it goes along."

8. CNN

"Marvel deserves some credit for experimenting with different TV genres and platforms, and Hulu is surely happy to have a franchise that taps into the studio's built-in fan base. Still, even with these gifted teens at its core, Runaways feels as if it's been marinating in the shallow end of the Marvel gene pool."

Marvel's Runaways premieres in the US on Tuesday (November 21) on streaming service Hulu.

