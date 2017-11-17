Marvel's Agents of SHIELD battle aliens in s5 video

From Digital Spy

Agent Phil Coulson has defeated HYDRA and the Inhumans in prior seasons of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. He might have a bit more trouble with giant, man-eating aliens.

Last we saw Coulson, he'd been mysteriously zapped into space all alone in the season four finale. Only he's not alone - the teaser below reveals that Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and Mack (Henry Simmons) are on board too… with a rampaging alien.

Luckily, Mack has a scythe in hand and Yo-Yo has a blaster, both of which will probably come in handy because the tease ends with a blue alien leaping menacingly in their direction.

Along with the brand new teaser, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD has also released a season five poster playing up the cosmic storyline for this year. Check it out below:

The upcoming episodes will be bringing back Nick Blood as ex-SHIELD agent Lance Hunter for the first time since his planned spin-off was dropped, as well as introduce a whole host of new characters.

SHIELD has some new recruits in the form of roguish scavenger Deke (Jeff Ward), the resourceful Tess (Eve Harlow), Flint (Coy Stewart) from the Inhumans comics and "gruff taskmaster" Grill (Pruitt Taylor Vince).

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD goes to space starting with a two-hour season premiere on Friday, December 1 at 8pm ET on ABC in the US. Channel 4 airs the show in the UK.

