Martin Scorsese had to stop Leonardo DiCaprio's improvisation in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Despite what numbers might show, some venture capitalists are quite serious in their commitment toward diversity, equity and inclusion -- and they are not going away. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) on Wednesday announced the launch of Venture Access Alliance, a group of 70 investors who have promised to boost diversity in the Big Apple’s startup ecosystem. It is part of the city’s Venture Access NYC initiative, which also provides fellowships and a career program for diverse talent looking to enter venture capital.