Martin Scorsese had to stop Leonardo DiCaprio's improvisation in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
'Killers of the Flower Moon' director Martin Scorsese had to stop Leonardo DiCaprio from improvising quite as much opposite Robert De Niro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' director Martin Scorsese had to stop Leonardo DiCaprio from improvising quite as much opposite Robert De Niro.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 16-22.
Oscar-winning filmmaker describes his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro as a study in "easygoing genocide."
The buyout battle between Choice Hotels and rival Wyndham reaches new heights.
"It was bigger than just one person," Charisma Carpenter says of the legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
Filmmaker supports Spears after pop star reveals difficulties making "Crossroads" and having an abortion with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
The SweatyRocks sweatpants hit the perfect Goldilocks spot of wildly affordable with actually good reviews.
The results are in: Taylor and Travis fatigue may be imminent.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Despite what numbers might show, some venture capitalists are quite serious in their commitment toward diversity, equity and inclusion -- and they are not going away. The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) on Wednesday announced the launch of Venture Access Alliance, a group of 70 investors who have promised to boost diversity in the Big Apple’s startup ecosystem. It is part of the city’s Venture Access NYC initiative, which also provides fellowships and a career program for diverse talent looking to enter venture capital.
What's behind Birkenstock's lackluster IPO? Blame a reset in valuations, some experts say.