Martin Scorsese Announces ‘The Irishman’ Is Done Filming: ‘Thanks to the Many People Who Made This Possible’

Principal photography on “The Irishman” has officially wrapped as of March 5, Martin Scorsese confirmed on his Instagram page. The gangster drama began filming last August in and around New York City. The film marks Scorsese’s return to the gangster genre and reunites him with his former muse Robert De Niro.

“The Irishman” is based on the 2003 book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt, which recounts the years Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran spent as a mob hitman. Sheeran carried out over 20 hits for the mob and was allegedly involved in the death of legendary boss Jimmy Hoffa, who went missing in July 1975 and was never found. The film co-stars Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and Ray Romano.

Despite the fact Scorsese has finished filming “The Irishman” early in the year, don’t expect Netflix to release it in 2018. The director has been targeting a 2019 release for some time now since the special effects work needed on the movie is extensive. The movie is told primarily through flashbacks and will star De Niro as all versions of Sheeran. Scorsese is working with Industrial Light and Magic to de-age De Niro, similar to what the company did with Brad Pitt for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Recent reports stated Scorsese had gone way over budget and the “The Irishman” now cost more than $140 million. Netflix reportedly first agreed to a $125 million budget, already making it one of the director’s most expensive films to date. With filming wrapped, the movie remains on course for its 2019 debut.

Scorsese confirmed the end of production on Instagram, writing, “Thank you to the many people who made this possible.”



