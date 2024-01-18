Martin Lawrence reportedly in good health following fan concern during Emmys

Martin Lawrence supporters are reportedly throwing cold water on speculation that he might be sick following his recent appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 58-year-old funnyman reunited with his former “Martin” co-stars as part of a lineup of tributes honoring iconic TV series such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Sopranos” and “All in the Family.”

Towards the end of the skit, Lawrence transitioned into presenting the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series but began to visibly have trouble reading from the teleprompter, pausing and slurring his words.

Fans immediately took to social media to voice their concerns about his health, asking questions like “Did Martin Lawrence have a stroke just now?”

However, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Lawrence is in “tip-top shape.” In fact, the former “What’s Happening Now!” breakout is reportedly heading on a comedy tour after recently wrapping the latest installment of “Bad Boys” with Will Smith.

The outlet reported that Lawrence’s missteps during the live broadcast were attributed to “a technical glitch with the teleprompter caused by late changes to the script.”

But fans may have had a reason to express concern. In 1999, Lawrence suffered an apparent heat stroke and fell into a three-day coma, during which time he was placed in critical condition. The “Big Momma’s House” star reportedly collapsed during a jog while wearing several layers of clothing in a near fatal attempt to lose weight for an upcoming film role.

