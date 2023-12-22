Martin Kemp refunds disabled ticket after fans' difficulty with seller

Martin Kemp is best known as the bassist in the 1980s pop band Spandau Ballet and for his role as Steve Owen in EastEnders

Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp has paid for a refund for a couple unable to attend his concert after they were unable to resell their disabled access tickets via the seller AXS.

Posting on X, a woman tweeted AXS saying: "You won't allow me to resell the accessible ticket.

"My husband is critically ill in ICU. If we had 'normal' tickets, I could resell. Is this not discrimination?"

In response Kemp said: "I will refund your tix personally".

The musician and actor, who is hosting a Back To The 80's Xmas Party! concert on Friday at Dreamland Margate, added: "I'm so sorry to hear this. I will follow up. More than that I wish your husband well. And wish him a speedy recovery And when he is well, come to another show as my guests!!"

Jonathan Brown, Chief Executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers, told the BBC he had contacted AXS, who are "already aware of the matter and are working to resolve it for the customer".

Mr Brown said: "Ticket agents work on behalf of promoters and venues and some ticketing issues may depend on them liaising with their clients before being able to resolve difficulties.

"STAR remains committed to improving ticketing for disabled people and identifying where improvements can be made. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention."

The BBC has contacted AXS and Dreamland Margate for comment.

I’mso sorry to hear this

I will follow you and you can DM me

I will refund your tix personally

And I will follow up..

More than that I wish your husband well. And wish him a speedy recovery

And when he is well, come to another show as my guests!! https://t.co/K43btd0OSf — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) December 21, 2023

Others have commented on the post on X, formerly Twitter, to say they have also experienced difficulties with accessble concert tickets.

'Wild goose chase'

Alex, who is deaf and a wheelchair user, told the BBC buying accessible tickets "can often be a wild goose chase".

She said problems include no accessible tickets in presale, an incredibly small number of tickets on offer "that means 1000s are competing for a tiny number of tickets" and that disabled viewing platforms are often far away from the platform and all one price.

"I try and contact the venue and the performer's management to complain and request how many accessible tickets compared to general sale were available, but often I am ignored," she added.

As she needs an interpreter with her, Alex said she is even more restricted when it comes to buying accessible tickets.

"Some venues make it so hard to book an interpreter I've had to send over 50 emails for one show threatening to take legal action before they finally provided one.

"I've even been told before to choose between needing a wheelchair space or accessing the interpreter; like I can just pick and choose what disability I have that day!"

BBC journalist Alex Taylor tweeted in October about the difficulties of resale options for accessible tickets, saying: "It's incredibly frustrating how much harder grabbing live music tix has become as a wheelchair user (a story in itself). Worst of all however is the fact there's NO resale option for accessible tickets, so even if I did want to sell my chair for Blink-182 tix, there's no option!"

According to the AXS website, accessible seats are reserved for fans with disabilities and their companions. At most venues, accessible spaces will allow enough room for guests in wheelchairs and/or provide folding chairs for guests who do not require a wheelchair.

The AXS website also lists information on how people can sell their tickets on the website or via the app, and the resale ticket, which is capped at a maximum price of 10% above the paid price, will appear on the event purchase flow within one hour.

It is not clear from the ticket provider's website whether accessibility tickets can be resold or refunded.

The BBC has also contacted the Citizens Advice Bureau and a group which connects disabled people with music and live event industries to improve access, for comment.