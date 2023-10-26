Martha Stewart reflects on historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover: 'I took the cake, which I was really happy about'

Martha Stewart is busy writing an autobiography, filming a documentary and encouraging people to drink more tea. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; Getty Images)

Martha Stewart has long mastered the art of style and sophistication, but there's more to the lifestyle guru than delightful recipes and do-it-yourself projects.

Stewart tells Yahoo Entertainment that in recent weeks, she's been "digging through the archives" of her life and career for an upcoming autobiography.

"There's so much material. So much has happened not only in my life, but in the world around me during all those years," she says.

The Martha Stewart Living founder, 82, is characteristically busy. Fresh from filming a documentary about herself, directed by Emmy Award-winning director R.J. Cutler, she has plans to release her 100th recipe book, featuring 100 of her favorite recipes, including one that's closest to her heart.

"My mother's pierogi. If you can master that, you can master anything," she says. "I've made thousands of them by her side."

While the queen of DIY is known for rolling up her sleeves, Stewart is reassessing what's worth spending extra time and effort on, especially in the kitchen. In partnership with Pure Leaf, she's advising fans, "don't do it yourself" when it comes to ice tea brewing.

Stewart is encouraging tea-lovers to ditch homemade brews for real brewed ice tea in Pure Leaf's "Don't Do It Yourself" campaign. (Pure Leaf)

"I love tea," she says. "I have one cappuccino in the morning, but then the rest of the day is tea. I discovered Pure Leaf iced tea and it's so convenient. It's really good and it's easy to pour over ice with a slice of lemon or orange — and maybe a spring of mint."

The domestic goddess says ordering in allows more time to focus on her other hobbies.

"It's not a joke that I don't have too much time," she says.

2023 has been a big year for Stewart. In May, she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, becoming the oldest cover star in the magazine's history at the age of 81.

"There were four covers, but I took the cake, which I was really happy about," she says of the experience. "The other women were not so happy, I'm sure. They probably wanted to be on the cover-cover, but it was so fun. When anybody ever says, 'Oh, congratulations, you're on the cover!' I say, 'Well you could be, too.'"

Stewart made history as the coveted cover spot for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in May. (Ruven Afanador / Sports Illustrated)

Posing in swimwear wasn't outside of her comfort zone.

"I've been modeling since I was very young, like 13 years old," explains Stewart. "It's not foreign for me to take off most of my clothes and pose for a picture. But it's always a little scary. You're always a little apprehensive that you're not going to look as good as you should."

Her early career, including the modeling days, will likely be explored in her upcoming autobiography.

"I'm anxious to write the whole thing," she says. "My life is pretty well-known, depending on who you speak to. A lot of interesting occurrences have happened."

Stewart's roster of famous friends is also well-known, including Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson. Friendships like Davidson's are what she's particularly thankful for, she says. And yes, she "certainly did" see him hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 14.

"He held up my [19 Crimes] Martha's Chard wine," she said. "He was very, very nice."