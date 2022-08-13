Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is Like "the Son I Never Had"

Just call her mama Martha.

After a meme suggesting that Pete Davidson could date or already is dating Martha Stewart following his recent split from Kim Kardashian went viral, the lifestyle guru laughed off the attention and clarified her feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail on Aug 12. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Martha made her comments at the grand opening of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas.

E! News learned earlier this month that Pete and Kim called it quits after nine months of dating. Later, a photo of Martha holding hands with the comedian alongside the SKIMS mogul at the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this year started making the rounds on Twitter. The snap sparked cheeky speculation that Martha could be Pete' next high-profile love interest.

"We should've seen this coming," a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.

(Pete has previously dated Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor).

Martha, 81 previously spoke fondly of Kim, 41, and Pete, 28 together, calling the former couple "an unlikely pairing" but "cute together," in a May interview with E! News. She added that "they seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

Pete and Martha first met back in 2015 at Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber and the two have maintained a sweet connection, with the Martha Stewart Living founder gushing that the comedian is "so cute."