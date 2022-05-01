Martha Stewart Praises Pete Davidson for 'Squiring Gorgeous Women Around' amid Kim Kardashian Romance

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Martha Stewart is fully supportive of Pete Davidson's love life.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the businesswoman, 80, praised the Saturday Night Live star, 28, for "squiring gorgeous women around" amid his romance with Kim Kardashian.

Sharing a seconds-long clip of the comedian from years ago when the two participated in Justin Bieber's Comedy Central roast, Stewart wrote alongside the Instagram video, "Seven years ago I was on the stage with a young upstart named Pete who was doing comedy on Saturday Night Live."

"Now that same Pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere!" she continued, before noting how both Davidson and Kardashian, 41, attended the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner together — where they made their red carpet debut.

Stewart previously shared a photograph on Instagram of herself, Davidson, and Kardashian while attending the Saturday evening event.

Noting that the group "said our hellos" as they awaited President Joe Biden, Stewart could be seen dressed in a silver jacket and black pants, while the Kardashians star wore a similar silver gown from Balenciaga.

Davidson, meanwhile, sported a black suit, which he accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a skinny tie, and Vans.

In the photograph that Stewart shared, she could be seen holding onto Davidson's hand as the trio posed with one another.

Earlier this year, Stewart ran into Davidson while at the Nobu Malibu restaurant in California, in what she dubbed as being a "chance encounter."

"Never know who you'll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu," Stewart wrote on Instagram in January.

The lifestyle guru explained that Davidson was "having dinner with friends," adding, "No not @kimkardashian!" She then revealed that Davidson, who has been linked to Kardashian since October 2021, was with Queer Eye food expert Antoni Porowski and his talent agent, Ben Levine.

"Remember Pete Davidson was one of my fellow roasters on [The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber] a few years back. Now he is on [Saturday Night Live] and in some very funny movies," Stewart wrote, also describing Davidson as a "cute guy with painted fingernails."