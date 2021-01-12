Martha Stewart just got the COVID-19 vaccine and shut down followers who accused her of 'jumping the line'

Anneta Konstantinides
·4 min read
Martha Stewart vaccine
Martha Stewart has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Martha Stewart/Instagram

  • Martha Stewart has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

  • The 79-year-old shared an Instagram post on Monday that showed her getting a shot at a "designated vaccine pod" in Manhattan. 

  • "Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines," she wrote in the caption. "We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic." 

  • Stewart also told her followers that she was in the "approved age group" and hadn't "jumped the line" to get the vaccine. 

Martha Stewart has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she wants her fans to know that she didn't skip the line. 

The 79-year-old lifestyle expert and celebrity chef shared an Instagram post of the process on Monday. 

While Stewart is known for her "thirst trap" selfies, she was dressed down for the appointment in New York City. 

The clip shows Stewart wearing a black mask and simple all-black ensemble as a doctor prepares her arm for the shot. 

Stewart said she had been vaccinated at a "designated vaccine pod" near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai in Manhattan. 

"I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines," Stewart wrote. "I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster." 

"The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines," she added. "Here's to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic." 

Martha Stewart vaccine
Stewart said she had been vaccinated at a "designated vaccine pod" in Manhattan. Martha Stewart/Instagram

Stewart claps back at followers who think she 'jumped the line'

Stewart also told her followers that she hadn't received special treatment to get the vaccine early. 

"To allay your concerns that I jumped the line, know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others," she added. 

Some people complained in the comments that their older parents had yet to receive vaccines, while others pointed out that every state's vaccination roll out plan is different. 

Stewart was vaccinated days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the expansion of the state's vaccination distribution network to include New Yorkers over the age of 75. 

Read more: New York expands its COVID-19 vaccine pool by 3.2 million people after a lack of eligible candidates forced healthcare workers to toss spare doses

"Over the past week, we have seen hospitals increase their vaccination rates and I thank them for their efforts, but it's still not enough, so we're going to accelerate the distribution," Cuomo said in a statement. "We are establishing a network of thousands of providers statewide to both supplement the work of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers, as well as begin the vaccination of other essential workers and individuals 75 and older." 

Stewart, who turns 80 in August, reminded her followers that she fell within the age group. 

"I am over 74 years old and in a designated approved group," she replied to one commenter. 

Others praised Stewart for sharing her experience and said they were glad that she had been vaccinated. 

"The Queen of England got her vaccine yesterday. The Queen of America got hers today. Stay healthy, Martha!" one fan wrote. 

"'There's no way you are old enough to get a COVID vaccine at this point' is the compliment we all want in 2021!" another added. 

Stewart is the latest high-profile public figure to share a vaccination photo

While a number of American politicians - including President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence - have publicly shared that they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, Stewart is one of the first US celebrities to post about her experience. 

She joins a number of British stars who have also shared photos of their vaccination, including actor Ian McKellen and "The Great British Baking Show" judge Prue Leith

Stewart has been quarantining at her farm in Bedford, New York, since March, where she's entertained her fans with snowplowing videos and drunk Instagram comments.

