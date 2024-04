The drama just kept escalating on Part 2 of the "Married At First Sight" Denver reunion. Access Hollywood breaks down the top moments of the episode, including Emily and Clare's contentious and tearful argument with Brennan and Cameron, as well as Lauren and Orion’s tense sit-down. "Married At First Sight," produced by Kinetic Content, airs Wednesdays at 8pm PT/ET on Lifetime.

