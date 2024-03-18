Marquel Martin’s 3Point0 Labs Acquires Thirty There Media, Digital Agency Of Former UFC Social Media Director Randy Faehnrich

EXCLUSIVE: LA management house 3Point0 Labs has acquired digital content agency Thirty Three Media.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but this marks a second recent investment for Marquel Martin’s 3Point0 Labs, following the launch of its talent and literary division earlier this month.

More from Deadline

Thirty Three Media is social- and digital-first content agency that works with brands, entertainment figures and athletes such as MMA star Francis Ngannou. In that sense, it is a strong fit with 3Point0 Labs, whose founder Martin is the manager of UFC heavyweight champion and boxer Ngannou.

Further tying the two companies is the fact Thirty Three founder Randy Faehnrich is a producer, creator, and former head of social media at the UFC, where he oversaw huge growth at its social channels. Thirty Three counts Ngannou, who lost his recent heavyweight boxing clash with Anthony Joshua, on its books along with UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman and brands such as the Professional Fighters League, Karate Combat, Bucherer 1888 and Tourneau.

The company’s talent base will now benefit from the various divisions at 3Point0 Labs, which former CAA agent Martin launched in 2022. Faehnrich will work with Martin and 3Point0 Chief Business Officer Andrew Cutrow to develop content and narratives that will drive engage and create value for its clients.

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with 3Point0 Labs to redefine the landscape of digital communication and content creation,” said Faehnrich. “I have known and worked with Marquel Martin for nearly a decade, and his passion, vision and strategic planning in business is unmatched. I’m excited to get to work.”

“This expansion highlights the hands-on wholistic management style we bring to the diverse set of clients we work with across entertainment and sport,” said Cutrow. “Randy’s and Three Thirty Three’s ability to use content to connect viscerally with audiences is unparalleled.”

“Content and branding have become pivotal for today’s athletes and entertainers,” added Martin. “In a landscape saturated with options, we expect Randy’s leadership to serve as the compass guiding audiences to connect with our clients’ stories, values, and aspirations.”

As we told you a few weeks back, 3Point0 Labs launched its talent and literary advisory divisions with the signing of African content producer Ankle Films.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.