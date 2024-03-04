'Maroon,' 3 acoustic songs added to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film coming to Disney+

Swifties, mark your calendars for March 14, not March 15.

Taylor Swift announced she is releasing her Eras Tour concert movie on Disney+ with four bonus acoustic songs a few hours early. Originally, the three-hour film was to be released on March 15, but it will now come out at 6 p.m. (PST)/9 p.m. (EST) the day before.

The singer's marketing account, Taylor Nation, posted a brand-new trailer on Instagram Monday morning with the caption, "Her name is Taylor, and she’ll be your host ✨ a few hours earlier ✨ than expected!" The clip features a couple piano notes of Swift's "Midnights" song "Maroon."

In February, Swift announced the film would be heading to the streaming service with the return of her "Folklore" song "Cardigan," left out of the theatrical version that was nominated for a Golden Globe.

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," she said in the Instagram caption. "For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including 'cardigan', plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).'”

Disney CEO Bob Iger praised the superstar in a news release, "'The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”

Swift is in the middle of her Singapore leg of the tour. It wraps on Saturday. Swift will take a two-month break before heading to Paris, France.

