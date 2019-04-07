Marlo Thomas then and now: See the 'That Girl' star through the years

Doctor Phillip: I've been an MD for 50 years. You look at Trump's past and compare how he is now. He may have a personality disorder, a psychiatric condition that is observed in his personal and social interactions. What we are seeing now is neurological disease. "Normal" people don't forget where their father was born. Good grief. I'm 75 and know where my parents were born and where all my grandparents were born. He does what is known in medicine as "confabulation". This is when a person cannot remember or doesn't know some fact and he just "fills in the blank". This is not intentional lying. It can be psychological, a form of denial or it can be a delusion. It's kind of like a "slip of the tongue".that may be evidence of an unconscious process. In other cases confabulation is a sign of brain disease. Although the most common cause taught in medical school is Wiernicke's Syndrome, a condition found in poorly nourished alcoholics, it can be seen in other patients. It can be observed in persons who have dementia, They have memory problems and "fill in the blanks" with whatever information comes to mind Trump's father had dementia and some forms of this condition are hereditary. I do not think the doctors who did Trump's recent medical checkup did a thorough neurological exam or if they did they are not reporting the real results. He meets the DSM-5 criteria for a personality disorder but that's the lesser concern. He has signs of what may be a progressive organic brain syndrome - a physical or physiological condition - that will eventually become undeniable and render him unfit for duty as President and Commander in Chief. I was in the Army Medical Corps and worked in the Physical Standards Division of Office of The Surgeon General. My work there was in retirement and disability branch and I reviewed many medical records to determine if service members were fit for duty or needed to go to a Medical Board for disability retirement. During my practice I also did evaluations for persons who were seeking disability under Social Security, Workmen's Compensation and insurance. I am not a neurologist but as a Family Practitioner I would refer a patient who had signs of memory loss, problems with speaking, confabulation and delusional ideas to a neurologist. He needs a thorough neurological exam, not just testing reflexes and doing that simple screening test for dementia. He needs a CT scan, maybe MRI and an array of blood tests. I feel a bit sorry for him because denial of a progressive illness by him and his political colleagues may be detrimental to him. Patients can die because of denial. As a doctor I saw it in patients with diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, alcoholism and mental disorders.