Mark Wahlberg Shares Marky Mark Era Throwback with Late Mother Alma for His 50th Birthday

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating his first birthday since mourning the death of his mother Alma.

The two-time Academy Award nominee marked his 50th birthday on Instagram Saturday with a sweet throwback photo with his mom. "Miss you," he captioned the photo, which appeared to be from a New Kids on the Block show given the pass around his neck.

His post comes after Alma died in April following her struggle with dementia. She was 78. The matriarch and her late ex-husband Donald Wahlberg, who died in 2008, shared nine children together, including Mark and fellow New Kids alum Donnie Wahlberg, 51.

Donnie previously shared an update on the state of his mother's deteriorating health in July 2020. "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing," he wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself hugging Alma.

"During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," he continued in the caption. "She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes."

Mark was one of many to celebrate his mother after her death. "My angel. Rest in peace," the proud son wrote on Instagram, following the tragic news. He most recently celebrated her birthday last month. "Happy birthday mommy," Mark wrote, sharing a recent throwback of himself and Alma.

The Spenser Confidential actor's mother frequently appeared with their family in Wahlburgers, which ran for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2019. The A&E reality series followed Mark, Donnie, and brother Paul Wahlberg, 57, as they ran their eponymous burger restaurant chain together.

"This is truly a family affair and it's brought us all closer together," Mark told PEOPLE in June 2018. "Having more reasons to spend time with each other has been a huge side benefit of the business."