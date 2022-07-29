Mark Wahlberg recalls the hilarious thing James Caan said the first time they worked together

On Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mark Wahlberg opened up about the recent death of James Caan. The 82-year-old actor suffered a fatal heart attack on July 6. Wahlberg worked with Caan on the film The Yards, and fondly remembered the legendary actor as “the best.”

“The first time I worked with him, he goes, ‘You know I'm a dream to work with, right?’” Wahlberg recalled. “And then I literally called him ‘The Dream’ ever since.”

The two were also friends off set. Wahlberg was a regular at Caan’s annual charity golf tournament. Fortunately, Wahlberg was able to spend some time with the actor prior to his death, but the reality of his passing is strongly felt.

“​​It just puts things into perspective,” said Wahlberg. “I mean, life goes by so short. So everybody, people, friends, getting older, reach out to them, tell them you love them. Stay as close and connected as possible.”

Wahlberg was on the late night show to promote his new movie Me Time. The comedy, which co-stars Kevin Hart is in theaters now.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

