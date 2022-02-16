Mark Wahlberg pranked Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks with fake prince routine

Mark Wahlberg visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to promote his new film, Uncharted. He also talked about the time he pranked comedy legends Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks.

While out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif., with his friend and son, Wahlberg spotted the stars and their wives. He secretly picked up their tab and then made his friend pretend he did it. Since the film legends did not know who his friend was, he played a little prank on them.

“I said, ‘Tell them you're a rare prince,’" Wahlberg recalled. “Because he has all these jewels on and we’re dressed up to go to Sunday dinner.”

Even though the stars didn’t know who the “prince” was, they were very grateful. Crystal apparently hugged Wahlberg’s friend. Walhberg told them he was working on an oil and gas business deal with the “prince.” The comedians asked if they could join in the endeavor and Wahlberg said no.

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has pulled a prank on a fellow celebrity. He once staged a kidnapping of Amanda Seyfried’s dog while they were working on Ted 2.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

