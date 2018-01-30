Mark Salling: Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison Remember ‘Glee’ Co-Star

Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison were some of Mark Salling’s Glee co-stars that sent their condolences after he died today at the age of 35.

In a video on TMZ, Lynch said that she that Salling’s death was “tragic” and that she was “broken-hearted.” She said she will remember him “as the guy who made that who made that sweet video at the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be part of this group.”

Morrison, who played Salling’s teacher Mr. Shuester posted an image on Instagram of him, Salling and Cory Monteith, who died in 2013. Glee director Paris Barclay tweeted an image of him with Salling and Monteith on set with the caption, “It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling.” Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz retweeted Barclay’s pic.

Other Glee colleagues Tim Davis and Iqbal Theba also took to Twitter to express their reactions.

Instagram Photo More

Oh Mark — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) January 30, 2018





It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling pic.twitter.com/g6kx4MWToV — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) January 30, 2018





Today we lost another #Glee cast member.Yes, he committed crimes against children.Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018





Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018





The news comes just more than a month after Salling pleaded guilty to a federal offense of possessing child pornography, and ahead of a scheduled March 7 date for his sentencing. Salling’s death is being investigated by authorities as a possible suicide, and the coroner’s office is waiting to inform his next of kin and family members. His body was found near his home in Sunland, in northern Los Angeles.

Related stories

'Glee' Actor Mark Salling Found Dead At Age 35

'Glee' Actor Mark Salling Pleads Guilty To Possession Of Child Pornography

Jane Lynch Daytime Show In Works At Telepictures