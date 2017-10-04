Mark Salling cops plea in child porn case

Mark Salling has plea bargained his child pornography case … pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Salling had been charged with 2 counts of child porn after cops found more than 50,000 images of child pornography and child erotica on his personal computer.

He has agreed to make restitution to the victims, which is $50k per victim — presumably children in the photos.

He was facing 20 years in prison. Salling and prosecutors agreed the appropriate sentence should be 4 to 7 years in prison … with 20 years of supervised release.

The sentence is ultimately up to a judge.