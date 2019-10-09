    Mark Ruffalo slams Ellen DeGeneres’s support of George W. Bush: 'We can’t even begin to talk about kindness'

    Mark Ruffalo doesn't agree with Ellen DeGeneres's view on George W. Bush. (Photo: REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

    Ellen DeGeneres’s show of support for former President George W. Bush may have inspired Fox News’s Neil Cavuto to reach across the proverbial aisle and praise his cable news rivals, but it’s falling flat with Mark Ruffalo.

    During her show on Tuesday, DeGeneres addressed flak she’d received after cheering on the Dallas Cowboys alongside the Texan and former first lady Laura Bush. Though critics pointed to Bush’s political track record, the talk show host made a statement about looking past their differences for the sake of kindness and civility.

    “Here’s the thing,” she said. “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different.

    “But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them,” she continued. “When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter [who].”

    Her message earned praise from numerous celebrities from both sides of the political spectrum, including Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Lara Trump, Blake Shelton and Dean Cain. But Ruffalo, who has frequently expressed liberal views, refuses to cut Bush any slack.

    The Marvel actor took to Twitter to weigh in on DeGeneres’s push for finding common ground. Bush, he tweeted, needs to be “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War” before people can “even begin to talk about kindness.”

    “You’re never getting invited back on Ellen again,” one commenter joked, though many of the reactions from fans were positive. One hailed him as a “voice of reason,” while many argued that celebrities were siding with DeGeneres because she is powerful in Hollywood.

    Not everyone agreed. One critic called him “delusional.”

    After initially backing DeGeneres’s statement about Bush, to the consternation of some of her followers, Jameela Jamil has also come out against Bush.

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.