Mark Ruffalo slams Ellen DeGeneres’s support of George W. Bush: 'We can’t even begin to talk about kindness'

Ellen DeGeneres’s show of support for former President George W. Bush may have inspired Fox News’s Neil Cavuto to reach across the proverbial aisle and praise his cable news rivals, but it’s falling flat with Mark Ruffalo.

During her show on Tuesday, DeGeneres addressed flak she’d received after cheering on the Dallas Cowboys alongside the Texan and former first lady Laura Bush. Though critics pointed to Bush’s political track record, the talk show host made a statement about looking past their differences for the sake of kindness and civility.

“Here’s the thing,” she said. “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s OK that we’re all different.

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them,” she continued. “When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter [who].”

Her message earned praise from numerous celebrities from both sides of the political spectrum, including Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Lara Trump, Blake Shelton and Dean Cain. But Ruffalo, who has frequently expressed liberal views, refuses to cut Bush any slack.

The Marvel actor took to Twitter to weigh in on DeGeneres’s push for finding common ground. Bush, he tweeted, needs to be “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War” before people can “even begin to talk about kindness.”

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019

“You’re never getting invited back on Ellen again,” one commenter joked, though many of the reactions from fans were positive. One hailed him as a “voice of reason,” while many argued that celebrities were siding with DeGeneres because she is powerful in Hollywood.

Thank you Mark for being better than most of your colleagues in Hollywood.



More people need to understand that George Bush was a detriment to mankind, even if not as outlandish as Trump. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 9, 2019

Can you believe Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle are the only marvel men with any political sense https://t.co/RLK6MFwOTu — satan 🎃 (@MARVELOLOGY) October 9, 2019

it’s official the only brain cell in hollywood is in mark ruffalo’s possession https://t.co/DTtniO9SsR — fernanda (@pinoemorgan) October 9, 2019

Hulk out, Mark Ruffalo. Hulk out. I'm just glad someone with power and influence is reminding the younger generation about the disastrous legacy of the Bush years. https://t.co/eld3qmfP7c — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 9, 2019

Not everyone agreed. One critic called him “delusional.”

really read this. This is the epitome of brain dead Hollywood. Seriously.. this guy is delusional. https://t.co/23soll8Hne — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 9, 2019

You could hold every President responsible for war crimes Mark. — Peter F Manning (@PeterFManning3) October 9, 2019

After initially backing DeGeneres’s statement about Bush, to the consternation of some of her followers, Jameela Jamil has also come out against Bush.

Ooooof learning today about the full extent of Bush’s heinous presidency... we weren’t taught much about him at school, we just heard he was stupid...(we were dealing with our own epic nightmare of a prime minister back then). What a monstrous leader. I now understand the rage.. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 9, 2019

