Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner

Mark Ruffalo is asking fans to pray for his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, following his snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery," Ruffalo, 55, posted on his Instagram stories Monday alongside an image of a news report of Renner's accident.

Ruffalo, who starred alongside Renner in three Avengers movies, ended his post urging fans to "Please send healing goodness his way."

On Monday, Renner underwent surgery for the injuries he sustained during the accident on his property in Reno, Nevada.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, Renner's representative said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

The statement added that "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Local authorities said the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, 51, was airlifted to a hospital following the incident.

"At approximately 9:00 am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," according to a news release.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," the statement continued.

Following the incident, a rep told PEOPLE that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Shortly after, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive," while a rep said he remained in "critical but stable condition."

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was the only party involved in the incident, according to authorities. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The California native was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

Renner and his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco are parents to daughter Ava Berlin, 9.

In March 2022, Renner shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter for her ninth birthday. The actor posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself holding Ava as a newborn, sweetly calling her his priority. "Happy Birthday to my number one #proudpapa," he captioned the post.