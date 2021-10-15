Mark Hoppus Undergoes Surgery to Remove Chemo Port After Announcing He's in Remission for Cancer

Mark Hoppus is giving fans an update on his health after announcing that his cancer is in remission.

On Thursday, the Blink-182 frontman, 49, revealed that he has undergone surgery to remove his chemo port — a small device attached to a vein that helps deliver drugs used in chemotherapy — following months of treatment for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Hoppus first shared news of the procedure alongside a masked selfie, writing on his Twitter, "In the waiting room for the surgery to remove my chemo port!"

He later posted to his Instagram Stories a picture of his arm "before" the surgery, which showed the port still under his skin.

The musician followed up with a photo of the port itself, captioning the image: "During."

He ended his series of posts by sharing a snapshot of his arm patched up after the medical device was removed. "After," he wrote in the caption.

According to the Mayo Clinic, large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hoppus first went public with his cancer diagnosis in late June. He opened up more about the disease during a Twitch livestream the following month, telling fans at the time, "My blood's trying to kill me."

In August, the bassist revealed he had finished his fifth round of chemotherapy and wrote on his Twitter that he was "grateful to not be going in" for more treatments.

Hoppus announced late last month that he's "cancer free," saying in a statement shared to his social media account, "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

"Still have to get scanned every six months, and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he continued. "Can I get a W in the chat?"