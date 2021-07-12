Mark Hoppus Says He's Going to 'Kick Cancer's A—' Ahead of Test That May 'Determine If I Live or Die'

Mark Hoppus is getting candid about his cancer diagnosis.

The Blink-182 frontman, 49, shared an inspiring message on his Twitter Saturday, thanking fans for their support amid his treatment and revealing that he will be undergoing a test in the upcoming week to determine the seriousness of his cancer.

"Apologies if I'm oversharing but it's so surreal to think that this week I'll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," he began the tweet. "Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me."

The rocker went on to share what appears to be an X-ray image on which he drew a circle around what looks like a sizable mass.

"I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I'm determined to kick cancer's ass directly in the nuts," he tweeted.

"Love to you all," Hoppus continued. "Let's. Heckin. Go."

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

RELATED: Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shows Off 'Giant Bald Head' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Hoppus first announced his cancer diagnosis on June 23, revealing that for "the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer."

"I have cancer," Hoppus wrote across his social media accounts. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

At the time, Hoppus said that he had "months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive."

Story continues

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future," he added.

Mark Hoppus

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mark Hoppus

RELATED: Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

While Hoppus has not disclosed any further details about his diagnosis, he has been updating fans on his cancer treatment through social media.

The "What's My Age Again?" singer recently opened up about undergoing chemotherapy during a 45-minute stream of Blinko on Twitch .

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday," he said during the June 27 livestream. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

"On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Shares Support for 'Brother' Mark Hoppus amid Cancer Diagnosis: 'Love U'

Earlier this month, Hoppus tweeted, "Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life."

He later revealed that he has created what he called a "cancer garden" filled with "mutated varieties" of cacti amid his ongoing treatment.

"I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells' mutation," he tweeted, sharing photos of his plants. "I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we're like 'well this is weird…'