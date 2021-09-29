Mark Hoppus Says He's Cancer-Free After Months of Chemotherapy: 'I Feel So Blessed'

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus is cancer-free.

The 49-year-old musician, who was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year, shared the news on Wednesday in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus continued, "Still have to get scanned every six month and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

"Can I get a W in the chat?" he added, referencing the phrase Twitch streamers use to declare a win.

The comments section on Instagram was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages for Hoppus, with actor Adam Devine writing, "Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! ❤️❤️❤️ congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!"

"🙌🙌🙌 CONGRATS BUDDY," Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier wrote, while OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder commented, per Hoppus' request, "WWWWWWWWWW."

"F— yes!!!! I don't even know you and this made MY day!!!" Samantha Ronson shared. "Awesome!!!"

Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hoppus first went public with his cancer diagnosis in late June. He opened up more about the disease during a Twitch livestream the following month, vowing at the time that he's "beating this cancer."

In August, Hoppus revealed that he had finished his fifth round of chemotherapy and wrote on his Twitter that he was " grateful to not be going in" for more treatments.

"Normally I'd be going in today. 'Normally.' Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Hoppus posted photo of his head on Instagram and remarked at how his hair has been "growing back white."

"I feel like this is still the cancery peach fuzz hair and maybe my normal hair will start growing again?" he wrote in the caption. "It's so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins."

"I've been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it's time to peace out? Cancer is weird," he quipped.