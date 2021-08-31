Mark Hoppus Says His Hair Is Growing Back After His Fifth Round of Chemotherapy

Mark Hoppus continues to be candid about his ongoing cancer battle.

On Tuesday, the Blink-182 frontman, 49 — who was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma — shared a photo on Instagram showing off his scalp, which is starting to grow back hair following his fifth round of chemotherapy.

"Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs," he captioned the photo. "Cancer-ass head trying to grow back some hair. Awww. Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter. Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay positive and count my blessings."

He continued, "I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I'll be on the couch for the foreseeable future."

Hoppus first went public with his cancer diagnosis in late June. During a Twitch livestream the following month, the "What's My Age Again?" singer revealed that he had been given his prognosis in April.

"My blood's trying to kill me," he said in a recording captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

So far, he has been open about his journey, documenting his health for his followers along the way. Earlier in August, he revealed he was undergoing his fifth round of chemotherapy, sharing a photo of himself sitting down at a medical clinic with an IV in his arm.

In the picture, Hoppus wore a protective face mask as he flashed a peace sign at the camera.

"Chemo round five," he captioned the shot, which was posted to his Instagram Story. "Let's heckin go."

Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.