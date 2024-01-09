Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of 'Star Wars' Fans

For many celebrities, Sunday’s Golden Globes was a chance to party with old friends.

For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time familiy reunion.

Although Hamill played Luke Skywalker in six “Star Wars” films, none of them had Natalie Portman, who played his mom, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: “Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

As a result, Hamill and Portman had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.

Naturally, a photo was taken and Hamill gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.

And, yes, people were amused.

My nerdy little brain just exploded. (I guess something I don’t mention enough is my love of “Star Wars.”) https://t.co/bEoN8Y0M8J — 𝙰𝚜𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚢 𝚁𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚊 💋 (@ClassicFilmDame) January 8, 2024

Uplifting; 73 year old son meets his mom for the first Time! It will melt your heart! https://t.co/J4WFEMow65 — Benjamin, Still sort of accomplishing things (@CPthreeio) January 8, 2024

Kids, this is how I met MY mother https://t.co/v7AKscyrcW — Thiago (@Mellerthiago) January 8, 2024

We aren’t even through the month of January but this is tweet of the year 🔥 https://t.co/30NPbNt2rt — 💯🏈JJ Kindred🏈💯 (@Jimmy_3_Tech) January 8, 2024

I’m not even one of you people and I think this is precious. https://t.co/2pVPx39D2T — Beefsteak 🐄 (@burrnie) January 8, 2024

Seems like he went better than meeting your father https://t.co/gcQUyJ0nvRpic.twitter.com/XvydvloC1c — Hunter Oakley (@Hunter_Oakley) January 8, 2024

