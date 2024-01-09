Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of 'Star Wars' Fans

For many celebrities, Sunday’s Golden Globes was a chance to party with old friends.

For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time familiy reunion.

Although Hamill played Luke Skywalker in six “Star Wars” films, none of them had Natalie Portman, who played his mom, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: “Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

As a result, Hamill and Portman had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.

Naturally, a photo was taken and Hamill gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.

The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.

And, yes, people were amused.

