Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of 'Star Wars' Fans
For many celebrities, Sunday’s Golden Globes was a chance to party with old friends.
For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time familiy reunion.
Although Hamill played Luke Skywalker in six “Star Wars” films, none of them had Natalie Portman, who played his mom, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: “Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”
As a result, Hamill and Portman had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.
Naturally, a photo was taken and Hamill gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.
Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp
— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024
The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.
And, yes, people were amused.
