Mark Hamill Torches Trump Over Moment He 'Accidentally' Told The Truth

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
212

Donald Trump on Sunday joked that he didn’t care about his supporters ― but screen icon Mark Hamill and other critics of the former president said there was more than a little truth in the crack.

Trump made the remark as he urged fans to stay safe at an outdoor rally in Las Vegas, where temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I don’t want anybody going on me,” he said. “We need every voter. I don’t care about you, I just want your vote, I don’t care.”

The audience laughed, and the former president complained the media would take his quip and say “he said a horrible thing.”

But Trump’s critics said he may have let his true feelings slip.

“Star Wars” actor Hamill wrote:

Others also said the former president may not have been joking: