Mark Hamill Torches Trump Over Moment He 'Accidentally' Told The Truth

Donald Trump on Sunday joked that he didn’t care about his supporters ― but screen icon Mark Hamill and other critics of the former president said there was more than a little truth in the crack.

Trump made the remark as he urged fans to stay safe at an outdoor rally in Las Vegas, where temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“I don’t want anybody going on me,” he said. “We need every voter. I don’t care about you, I just want your vote, I don’t care.”

The audience laughed, and the former president complained the media would take his quip and say “he said a horrible thing.”

But Trump’s critics said he may have let his true feelings slip.

“Star Wars” actor Hamill wrote:

I love it when he accidentally tells the truth. 😍 https://t.co/8UMZc6lrE7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 9, 2024

Others also said the former president may not have been joking:

Many a truth said in jest. https://t.co/MBabqgWEJm — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 10, 2024

He is stone cold serious. He really doesn’t give a damn about you… your family… your community… the country… the constitution. He only cares about garnering power! #BelieveHimhttps://t.co/dB8COdb5UZ — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 9, 2024

He’s finally telling the truth. https://t.co/C2zvYejNt2 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 9, 2024

The worst people absolutely love to constantly show & tell you who they really are. And the people who want something from them love to look the other way and pretend they are whoever they’ve made them up to be in their heads https://t.co/I3utBoPjzB — Larry Wright (@refocusedmedia) June 9, 2024

Oh my God. You bet your ass this will be an ad. https://t.co/F92acynGCd — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 9, 2024

Trump: "I don't care about you. I just want your vote."



On Earth-1, that would be the headline of every single media outlet. https://t.co/U0xfOTkgFz — I Smoked Steve Bannon (@BlackKnight10k) June 9, 2024

If you don't know he's a con you're the mark. https://t.co/zmo7FBsRDq — Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) June 9, 2024

I’ve only worked in politics for 12 years, but not sure if “I don’t care about you” is a winning election message. https://t.co/lwcygkIp9O — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) June 9, 2024

This needs to be played every day until the election. Donald Trump only cares about himself and he’ll be the first to tell you. https://t.co/Dx14TIO0RN — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) June 10, 2024