    Mark Hamill Taunts Donald Trump With Genius Twitter Tip For His Tired Fingers

    Lee Moran
    View photos
    "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his

    “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his Twitter game. Well, kind of.

    Trump sparked a bunch of amusing theories early Thursday with his middle-of-the-night “RIGGED WITCH HUNT” post:

    But what struck Hamill was Trump’s use ― yet again ― of the phrase “witch hunt.” Here’s how many times he’s tweeted it in the last week alone:

    View photos
    (Twitter)

    So, Hamill shared a Twitter tip for the commander in chief:

    “Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?” asked Hamill, who also captioned the post #TiredOfReruns.

    The zing was well received by fans:

    Video: Trump Claims Cohen’s Hush Money Payments Were Legal

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.