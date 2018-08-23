Mark Hamill Taunts Donald Trump With Genius Twitter Tip For His Tired Fingers

“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his Twitter game. Well, kind of.
Trump sparked a bunch of amusing theories early Thursday with his middle-of-the-night “RIGGED WITCH HUNT” post:
NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
But what struck Hamill was Trump’s use ― yet again ― of the phrase “witch hunt.” Here’s how many times he’s tweeted it in the last week alone:
So, Hamill shared a Twitter tip for the commander in chief:
Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?#TiredOfRerunshttps://t.co/Zdfaz71EeG— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 23, 2018
“Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?” asked Hamill, who also captioned the post #TiredOfReruns.
The zing was well received by fans:
I think you're being a bit unfair... oh, wait... pic.twitter.com/AffRMrAOaV— Nikki Bellerby (@nikkibellerby) August 23, 2018
I'm still trying to figure out what a "collusion-rigged witch hunt" even is.— Jonathan Gradin (@JuDGe3690) August 23, 2018
He's like a broken record, always repeating himself— Claudia (@Claudia__83) August 23, 2018
Done and done! pic.twitter.com/VLeIwHy12r— Dave McNay (@BalanceFox_DV73) August 23, 2018
well this is the 50000th time he has said it. must be true.— Al (@BigFatAl1) August 23, 2018
Video: Trump Claims Cohen’s Hush Money Payments Were Legal
