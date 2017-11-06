Mark Hamill says Luke hasn’t turned to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Luke Skywalker has heard those ‘Star Wars 8’ theories.

And he’s having none of it.

During an interview with Disney Insider (via Screen Rant) the 66-year-old ‘Star Wars’ star confirmed that Luke Skywalker isn’t the same Jedi we last saw in ‘Return of the Jedi’. But he hasn’t fallen to the Dark Side, either.

“In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices,” he explained. “It haunts him to the core. But he hasn’t gone to the Dark Side. This isn’t an evil version of him.”

Whew.

That’s likely going to please a lot of old school ‘Star Wars’ fans… myself included.

After all, Luke was a symbol of New Hope throughout the original trilogy, and the thought of him turning to the Dark Side would mean a very different galaxy far, far away.

But is Mark Hamill telling the truth?

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is a little over a month away… and if Skywalker does turn to the Dark Side, it would be one of the film’s biggest (and most closely-guarded) secrets. Perhaps it’s a little naïve to trust that he isn’t just keeping the film’s secret, then.

But either way, we’re getting a very different Luke Skywalker.

One that we’ve never quite seen before.

“It’s still an incarnation of the character I never expected,” he explained. “It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It’s a real challenge.”

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

