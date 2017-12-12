Mark Hamill says George Lucas's plans for Star Wars 7, 8 and 9 were 'vastly different'

Mark Hamill has said that he wishes that George Lucas were still involved in the process of making the Star Wars movies, and that his plans for the new movies was ‘vastly different’ to that of Disney.

It appear that despite selling off Lucasfilm to the Mouse House and bowing out of the future of the Star Wars universe, he still had ideas in mind for the seventh, eighth and ninth movies.

Hamill told Metro: “What I wish is that they had been more accepting of his guidance and advice. Because he had an outline for 7, 8 and 9. And it is vastly different to what they have done.

“But then again, I don’t want to be an old stick in the mud. There were the originals. There’s the prequels. But that’s all George.

“And now we have the next generation. And as far as I can see they are more popular than ever.”

Lucas himself broached his own issues with Disney’s approach back in 2015, in an interview with CBS which had a whiff of sour grapes at the fact that they were not interested in his direction for the sequels.

“The issue was ultimately that they looked at the stories and they said, ‘We want to make something for the fans’,” Lucas said.

“People don’t actually realize it’s actually a soap opera and it’s all about family problems – it’s not about spaceships. So they decided they didn’t want to use those stories, they decided they were going to do their own thing so I decided, ‘fine…. I’ll go my way and I let them go their way.’”

Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for just over $4 billion (around £2.5 billion).

Though it seemed a stunning amount at the time, the first new movie The Force Awakens topped $2 billion at the box office, while spin-off Rogue One made more than $1 billion.

So far, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is tracking a $200 million opening, much less than The Force Awakens and its $248 million bow.

However, it will doubtless easily push past $1 billion once it’s up and running.

It opens across the UK on December 14.

