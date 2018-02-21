Mark Hamill to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill, who rose to fame as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 8.

Hamill will receive the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the El Capitan Theatre at 11:30 p.m. “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and Hamill’s co-star Harrison Ford will help emcee with Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“‘Star Wars’ fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, in a statement.

Born in Oakland, Calif., Hamill was discovered in a workshop musical comedy “Anthems in E-Flat Calliope” at the Horseshoe (now Zephyr) Theatre on Melrose Avenue the summer before he studied as a Theatre Arts major at Los Angeles City College. He appeared on TV series and in television movies like “General Hospital” and “MTM’s The Texas Wheelers” before landing his first feature film role in Lucas’ “Star Wars.” Recently, Hamill has appeared in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” reprised his roles as the Trickster in “The Flash” and Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and will next appear in “Con Man” with James Caan and Ving Rhames.

Hamill is also known for his voice work, especially as the Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series” in the ’90s, reprising the role in the “Arkham Asylum” video games and animated film “Batman: The Killing Joke.” He’s also lent his voice to series like “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Regular Show,” multiple Studio Ghibli films, and “Dragons: Riders of Berk.”

